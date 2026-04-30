Chitradurga to host Massive BSY felicitation event

Vijayendra said grand felicitation planned for Yediyurappa, with senior BJP leaders coordinating arrangements and honoring his contributions

Chitradurga

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra announced that a grand felicitation program for former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be held in Chitradurga on May 9. He said the event marks 50 years of Yediyurappa’s political journey as a farmer leader and strong public representative.

Speaking at a party meeting in Hospet, Vijayendra said preparations are underway on a large scale and leaders from across Karnataka are expected to participate. He stated that nearly eight lakh to ten lakh people may attend the program from different districts and villages.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be the chief guest at the event, and several religious leaders and prominent personalities will also share the stage. The main stage program will begin at 11 am, while preparatory events will start from the evening of May 8.

Vijayendra said the felicitation is being organised in a grand manner similar to major festival celebrations, aiming to honour Yediyurappa’s long political contribution. He added that senior BJP leaders including Prabhakar Kore, Govind Karajol, Kota Srinivas Poojary and B. Sriramulu will lead the arrangements.

He also held meetings with party workers from Vijayanagar, Ballari and Koppal districts to ensure smooth organisation and large participation. Leaders and workers from various levels attended the meeting.

On development issues, Vijayendra said concerns such as the incomplete Madakari Nayak Theme Park in Chitradurga would be brought to the attention of Union leaders.

Regarding party leadership changes, he said the BJP will follow decisions taken by the national leadership without any disagreement, stressing unity within the organisation ahead of the major event.