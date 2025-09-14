Monday, September 15, 2025
T-shirts Released for Police Personnel Operating Cannons Ahead of Dasara

Mysuru

Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Narasimharaja Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait, and Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan released specially designed T-shirts for police personnel at the Mysore Palace premises on Sunday. The initiative was sponsored by City Hilights, English daily published by IBC World News.

These T-shirts will be worn by the police teams operating cannons during the acclimatization exercises for the Dasara jumbos. The cannon firing is an essential part of preparations, as elephants must get accustomed to the sound of explosives before the grand Vijayadashami procession.

On Vijayadashami, which falls on October 2 this year, the cannons will be used to offer a symbolic 21-gun salute when flowers are presented by VVIPs to Goddess Chamundeshwari. The idol, placed inside the golden howdah and mounted on the lead elephant, remains the centerpiece of the iconic procession.

