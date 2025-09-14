Mysuru Royal family invited for Dasara festival

Mysuru

Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa on Sunday extended an official invitation for the Dasara festival to royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

At her residence in the palace here, the minister met Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and, in a traditional gesture, offered fruits and betel leaves to formally invite her to the Dasara celebrations.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikant Reddy; Police Commissioner Seema Latkar; Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Yukesh Kumar; Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan; Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju and other officials were present.

It has been a tradition for the state government to officially invite the Mysuru royal family members for the Dasara celebrations.