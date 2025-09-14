Governor inaugurates Krishi Mela-2025 in Dharwad

Dharwad

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated Krishi Mela 2025 at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, urging farmers to make agriculture a profitable and modern venture. He called on farmers to fully use state and central schemes for their benefit.

The Governor encouraged youth and women to explore agri-startups, organic farming, and agri-tourism. He said, “If women join farming, family income and nutrition will improve.”

He praised India’s farming heritage, calling farmers “Annadaata“, and urged the use of quality seeds. India’s ₹52,000 crore seed sector ranks fifth globally, and the Seed Mela helps connect farmers with experts and certified producers.

He highlighted horticulture’s potential, noting that One District-One Product and global market access could raise incomes. He appreciated the university’s global impact, with wheat and legume varieties now used in Indonesia and Africa.

Speaking on challenges like climate change, pest attacks, and market issues, Gehlot advised using modern tools like drones, water conservation, crop diversification, and value addition.

He emphasized key schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card, and Krishi Sinchai Yojana to support farmers. He concluded by stating that Krishi Melas are essential for knowledge sharing and innovation in farming.