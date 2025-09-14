PM Modi accuses Congress of changing Assam demography

Golaghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Golaghat in Assam on Sunday, strongly criticized the Congress party. He accused them of giving land to infiltrators for vote-bank politics, which he said led to major demographic changes in Assam.

Speaking at a rally in Numaligarh, PM Modi said the Congress used to give away land to outsiders, ignoring the rights of local people and tribal communities. “Because of Congress’s vote-bank politics, Assam is now facing a serious change in its population makeup,” he said. “The BJP government is working hard to fix this injustice and return land to rightful owners.”

He praised the Assam government for its efforts under Mission Basundhara, a program that has helped lakhs of families get legal land ownership. “BJP is fully committed to correcting the historical wrongs done to tribal society,” Modi said.

He also slammed the Congress for what he called “appeasement politics,” saying the party insulted citizens just to please a specific group. “The BJP believes in ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ – treating citizens like gods. We want no one to suffer or be ignored,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted BJP’s ongoing development projects in the state, including the construction of over 20 lakh concrete houses for the poor. “No person or area should be left behind,” he said.

“Earlier, Assam tea was not well known. But today, thanks to the hard work of its people, it is a respected name worldwide,” Modi concluded.