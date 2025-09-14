Nepal PM declares Gen Z protest victims as martyrs

Kathmandu

Nepal’s new Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday announced that those killed in the recent Gen Z-led uprising will be honoured as martyrs, with their families receiving financial aid and support.

In her first national address after taking office, Karki expressed sorrow for the loss of young lives during the protests that swept across Kathmandu earlier this month. “Those killed in the crackdown on the Gen Z Revolution will be declared martyrs. Their families will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while assistance will also be extended to the injured,” she said.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice, also Nepal’s first woman Prime Minister, assumed office days after youth-led protests forced the resignation of former PM KP Sharma Oli. At least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured in violent clashes that erupted after a social media ban sparked wider anger over unemployment, corruption, and inequality.

Karki said her administration was not formed to hold on to power but to guide the nation through transition. “We will not stay beyond six months. Responsibility will be handed over to a new parliament,” she stated, urging unity to address political and economic crises.

The uprising has been described as unprecedented, with 27 hours of continuous demonstrations recorded in Kathmandu. Karki warned that those involved in vandalism would face investigation but praised the movement’s demand for fairness and equality.

On Saturday, President Ram Chandra Poudel dissolved parliament and announced fresh elections for March 5, 2026. Karki is now expected to finalise her cabinet and focus on restoring stability, rebuilding trust, and preparing Nepal for the polls.