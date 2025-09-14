Over 10,000 Show Support for D. Veerendra Heggade at a Rally



Dharmasthala

Leaders of cooperative institutions from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts staged a massive show of solidarity with Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Sunday, denouncing what they termed as “false propaganda” and reaffirming their commitment to protecting the sanctity of Dharmasthala.

More than 10,000 people travelled in a cavalcade of over 3,000 vehicles to attend a Dharma Jagruti convention at the Amritavarshini auditorium.

Dakshina Kannada District Central Cooperative Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar assured continued support to Heggade, stating that the cooperative sector stood united beyond caste, creed, or political affiliation. “Protecting this sacred centre is both the duty and responsibility of devotees and well-wishers,” he said.

Dr. M. Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, emphasised that Dharmasthala represented truth, justice and ethics. “As long as truth prevails, victory is assured. We are firmly with the truth,” he said, lauding the institution’s contribution to social service under Heggade’s leadership.

Responding to the gathering, Heggade expressed gratitude for the affection and trust shown by devotees. He also praised Rajendra Kumar’s leadership in popularising the cooperative movement.

The Dharmadhikari noted that while recent negative reports in sections of the media had caused personal anguish, they had also drawn thousands of supporters daily to Dharmasthala. He reiterated the institution’s commitment to community welfare, citing initiatives in dairy farming and timely assistance to cooperative societies.

The event was attended by cooperative leaders including Campco president Kishore Kumar Kodgi and DK Milk Union president Raviraj Hegde.