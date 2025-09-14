27th Annual Bhajana Camp Opens at Dharmasthala

Dharmasthala

The 27th annual Bhajana Kammata commenced at the Mahotsava Hall in Dharmasthala on Sunday, with scholars and leaders underlining the role of devotional singing in building a value-based society.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr. M. Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri. In his address, he said that bhajans, performed with discipline of the senses and purity of mind, help cultivate a healthy and cultured society. “Through rhythm, melody and devotion, bhajans bring people together, inspire spiritual awakening, and offer peace of mind. The words of saints and traditional compositions like Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma teach us lessons for a meaningful life,” he observed.

Blessing the gathering, Manila’s Mohanadasa Swamiji emphasised that those trained in bhajans should pass on the practice to their children, ensuring cultural continuity. He also advised participants to regularly chant the Shivapanchakshari during their devotional practice.

Presiding over the programme, Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade stressed that bhajana training instils qualities such as discipline, time management, cleanliness, and leadership. “Participants must see themselves as ambassadors of culture, serving society with inclusiveness and universal brotherhood. Dance bhajans too should find space alongside traditional forms,” he said.

This year’s camp has drawn 182 participants, including 111 men and 71 women.

Hemavathi V. Heggade and D. Harshendra Kumar were present. The camp’s secretary A.V. Shetty presented the report, while convenor Subrahmanya Prasad welcomed the gathering. Retired headmaster Padmaraj proposed the vote of thanks, and SDM English Medium School teacher Padmashree compered the event.