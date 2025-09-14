CM Is Not Just a Leader, But an Ideology: KV Prabhakar

CH NEWS

Belagavi

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is more than just a political leader; he represents a principle with a rich legacy,” said KV Prabhakar, media advisor to the CM, while addressing a felicitation program organized by the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association (KWJA) and its district branch.

Receiving the honor, Prabhakar reflected on his decades-long career as a journalist, noting that working under Siddaramaiah’s guidance taught him valuable lessons. “As a reporter, I learned to observe society with my own eyes. Under the Chief Minister’s mentorship, I understood how to empower the marginalized and bring dignity to local culture,” he said.

Prabhakar recalled how Siddaramaiah’s leadership, spanning two terms as CM, has consistently demonstrated social commitment, earning the trust of communities and working classes over three decades. He emphasized that the recognition he received was not due to his efforts alone but also the opportunities created by Siddaramaiah’s principle-driven governance and the persistent struggle of the journalists’ association.

He expressed gratitude to KWJA state president Shivanand Tagaduru, district president Deepak Kurandavade, and other leaders, acknowledging their dedication in supporting journalists. Prabhakar also appreciated departmental cooperation from officials like Secretary Kaveri and Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar in addressing longstanding administrative challenges affecting the press.

“Today’s honor strengthens my resolve to continue working for journalists’ welfare,” he concluded, thanking the organizing committee, colleagues, and well-wishers for their support.

The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Dr. Bhimashi L. Jarakiholi, Madan Gowda, and other members of the executive committee.