Vijayapura Invites Bids for New Water Pipeline Project

Vijayapura

The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board has floated tenders for laying a new drinking water pipeline to replace the city’s decades-old supply lines, aiming to boost efficiency and meet growing demand.

The announcement came during an inspection of water treatment plants and supply units at Kolhar village, led by Mayor MS Karadi.

Officials said the project, once awarded, would strengthen the city’s drinking water system and improve distribution. Mayor Karadi directed the Board to plug leakages immediately and ensure equitable supply across all wards.

At the Kolhar jackwell and pump house, engineers explained that Vijayapura currently receives 85 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water fom Kolhar, Bhutanal, and Almatti backwaters. Despite this, supply cycles vary between three and seven days in different wards. Temporary measures were recently taken to restore supply within 10 days after pipeline bursts disrupted the network.

Corporators raised concerns over irregular distribution, while the Mayor instructed the Board to issue uniforms to staff, curb illegal connections, and launch awareness drives on water conservation.

Tracing the supply network’s history, officials said the first phase (1970) provides 9.08 MLD, while the second phase (1998, expanded in 2012) added 27.24 MLD and 38 MLD. Bhutanal contributes another 19.08 MLD. Yet, demand continues to outstrip supply.

Concluding the inspection at the Mulwad pump house and ongoing pipeline works, Mayor Karadi and Deputy Mayor Sumitra Jadhav assured citizens that the Corporation is committed to resolving water scarcity and ensuring equitable distribution.

Highlighting the city’s rapid growth, now home to nearly five lakh residents, along with universities, hospitals, industries, and new residential colonies , Karadi pressed for a third-phase water project. Officials confirmed that land has been earmarked at Rambhapur village for a new jackwell under the Jaldhare scheme, with detailed project reports under preparation for government approval.