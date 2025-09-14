Mahesh Foundation Celebrates 17 Yrs, Expands Education Aid

CH NEWS

Mahesh Foundation, which has been serving HIV-positive and underprivileged children for nearly two decades, celebrated its 17th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, the organization announced the expansion of its Education Support Programme, aimed at providing quality education to underprivileged children.

The programme was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled, who also launched an initiative to distribute school kits to 36,000 children this year.

Addressing the gathering, Guled praised the foundation’s impactful work. “I am deeply inspired by the facilities provided to the students of Utkarsha School, he said, lauding the organization’s contributions and the positive transformation it has brought to the community. He assured that the police department would continue supporting such noble causes in the future.

Over the past 17 years, Mahesh Foundation has worked tirelessly for HIV-positive and underprivileged children. Its Care Home has directly benefited more than 4,200 children, while community support programmes have positively impacted 81,000 HIV-affected and socially disadvantaged families. The foundation has also raised awareness among over 900,000 school and college students and supported the education of 38,000 underprivileged children.

Founder Mahesh Jadhav expressed heartfelt gratitude to supporters, well-wishers, and partners who have been part of the foundation’s journey. He especially acknowledged the unwavering support of the police department, which he said has strengthened the organization’s mission of serving underprivileged children.

The celebration was marked with the distribution of school kits and a cake-cutting ceremony, reflecting the joy and unity of the occasion. Over the years, Mahesh Foundation has reached thousands of beneficiaries through care homes, educational initiatives, women empowerment programmes, community support, and health projects. With its expanded Education Support Programme, the foundation continues to ensure that every child, regardless of background, gets the opportunity to learn and grow.