Adugodi hosts drive on waste management

Officials and Residents Urged to Adopt Sustainable Practices for Cleaner Neighborhoods

An awareness programme on Solid Waste Management (SWM) was organised at the Adugodi Police Quarters under the initiative of Bengaluru South City Corporation, in collaboration with Saahas NGO and the police department. The event focused on educating residents and police personnel on sustainable waste practices and the importance of collective community action.

The session covered a range of critical topics, Including the need for proper waste disposal methods, source-level segregation of wet and dry waste, awareness about the state’s plastic ban, and the benefits of decentralized waste processing. Resource persons from Saahas explained how small changes in everyday practices can significantly reduce the burden on landfills and improve the city’s cleanliness.

Active participation from police officers and local residents added momentum to the initiative. Officials highlighted that when uniformed personnel lead by example, it sends a strong message to the wider community. Demonstrations were also conducted on separating biodegradable waste from recyclables, and residents were encouraged to adopt home composting methods.

Speaking on the occasion, BBMP officers emphasized that Bengaluru generates over 4,000 tonnes of waste daily, making community involvement vital. “Waste management is not just the duty of the civic body; it requires everyone’s cooperation. When segregation is done at the source, it eases processing and ensures cleaner neighborhoods,” an official said. Residents expressed appreciation for the programme, noting that such awareness drives encourage behavioral change and instill responsibility towards the environment. Organisers assured that similar awareness campaigns will be conducted across other residential quarters in the coming months.