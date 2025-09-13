Anekal farmers seek relief on flower market

Anekal Flower Farmers

Members of the Anekal Taluk Greenhouse Flower Growers’ Welfare Association met Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh on Saturday at the BAMUL central office, urging intervention over the relocation of the city’s wholesale flower market.

Farmers explained that nearly 1,500 acres in Anekal taluk are dedicated to floriculture, with produce traditionally sold at Bengaluru’s famous K.R. Market. Recently, authorities shifted the market operations to the GKVK campus, creating logistical hurdles for growers from Anekal. The farmers pointed out that the new location increases transportation costs, affects timely delivery, and reduces accessibility for local vendors.

During the meeting, the delegation requested that instead of GKVK, the flower market be relocated closer to Anekal taluk. They suggested the premises near Attibele RTO office or the Singena Agrahara fruit market as more suitable alternatives. “Such a move will benefit both small and large-scale flower growers, ensuring that their produce reaches the market without delay and without additional financial burden,” the association members stated.

MP D.K. Suresh assured the farmers that he would raise the matter with concerned authorities and explore practical solutions to ease their difficulties. He emphasized that farmers are the backbone of the rural economy, and their concerns must be addressed promptly to prevent economic losses. The association highlighted that floriculture supports hundreds of families in Anekal, and favorable market arrangements are crucial for sustaining their livelihood. The appeal has drawn attention to the need for farmer-friendly policies that balance urban market demands with rural growers’ convenience.