Pothole repairs underway in Bilekahalli limits

Residents welcome BBMP’s road repair drive but demand durable, long-term solutions for monsoon damage.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun road repair and pothole filling works across Bilekahalli under the Bommanahalli zone of Bengaluru South City Corporation. The initiative aims to ensure smoother and safer travel for thousands of commuters who use these stretches daily.

Over the past few weeks, residents and motorists had expressed concerns about the deteriorating road conditions, especially after heavy rains left several stretches riddled with potholes. Responding to these complaints, the civic body launched a dedicated repair drive, deploying men and machinery to restore the damaged surfaces.

According to officials, the repair work will cover both arterial and interior roads within Bilekahalli limits. Workers have been using asphalt to fill potholes, level surfaces, and strengthen weak patches to prevent further damage during the monsoon. “The safety of commuters is our top priority. These repairs are being carried out on a war footing to minimize inconvenience,” said a BBMP engineer supervising the work.

Local residents have welcomed the effort, though some have urged the corporation to adopt long-term solutions instead of temporary fixes. “Every year we see potholes being filled, but after a few showers they return. We hope this time the work is done with quality materials,” said Ramesh, a resident of Bilekahalli. Traffic police officials have also coordinated with the BBMP to manage congestion in repair zones and ensure smooth vehicle movement. The civic body has assured that the ongoing drive will be completed in a phased manner within the next few days.