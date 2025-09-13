Commissioner leads swachhata drive at majestic

Commissioner Urges Civic Officials to Improve Amenities, Greenery, and Infrastructure

Central City Commissioner Sri Rajendra Cholan on Saturday visited key public areas, including the Freedom Park multi-level parking facility, Anand Rao Circle, and the Majestic surroundings, as part of a cleanliness and beautification drive. The initiative, organized in collaboration with an NGO, focused on promoting Swachhata, community participation, and urban aesthetics.

During the visit, the Commissioner actively joined the drive, participating in the painting of walls and interacting with volunteers. In a gesture that highlighted his simplicity and connect with citizens, he sat alongside NGO members on the footpath and shared breakfast, drawing praise from both residents and officials present.

Sri Cholan also issued clear directions to civic officials to improve amenities for pedestrians in the area. Key measures include providing proper seating arrangements, initiating a plantation drive to enhance greenery, and maintaining public infrastructure in a sustainable manner. “A clean and vibrant city requires collective effort. When officials and citizens work together, the results are long-lasting,” he remarked.

Senior officials, including the Chief Engineer, Superintendent Engineers, Executive and Assistant Executive Engineers, and the Chief Marshal, accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection. They pledged to implement the directives promptly and ensure visible improvements in the coming weeks. Residents and commuters welcomed the initiative, noting that the Majestic area, being one of the busiest transit hubs of Bengaluru, needs continuous upkeep. Civic authorities assured that similar drives will be extended to other high-density localities to make the city cleaner and more citizen-friendly.