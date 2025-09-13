Christ University hosts conference on sustainability

CH NEWS

CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, organised a two-day National Conference on “Energizing the Future: Navigating Sustainability and Climate Change” on September 11 and 12, 2025. The event was sponsored by the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy under its VAANI (Vibrant Advocacy for Advancement and Nurturing of Indian Languages) initiative and jointly hosted by the School of Sciences and the Department of Languages.

Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the conference emphasized the use of regional languages in education and research. Inaugurating the event, Registrar Dr. Anil Joseph Pinto lit the ceremonial lamp and delivered the inaugural address. “Language should never be a barrier to knowledge dissemination. When sustainability and climate change are discussed in Kannada, we preserve culture while empowering communities to apply this knowledge,” he remarked.

The Inaugural session also saw the release of the conference souvenir. More than 50 faculty members, researchers, and postgraduate students from institutions across Karnataka participated, fostering collaboration on pressing issues of climate and sustainability. Conference Convenor Dr. S. Pranesh underlined the importance of linguistic inclusivity in science. “This proves Kannada can be a language of science, not just literature. It will inspire more researchers to publish in their mother tongue,” he said.

The first day featured sessions on Functional Hybrid Materials for Energy Concerns, Invisibility, and Education for Climate Awareness. The second day focused on Advanced Technologies for Sustainable Water Treatment and Waste to Wealth innovations. The event concluded with discussions on practical pathways for a sustainable future.