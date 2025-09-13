BBMP clears black spot in Govindarajnagar

In a step towards creating cleaner neighborhoods, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has successfully cleared a long-standing black spot opposite Raheja Apartment in Ward No. 104, Govindarajnagar, under the Bengaluru West City Corporation limits. The drive is part of the civic body’s Clean and Green initiative, aimed at transforming neglected dumping areas into citizen-friendly spaces.

For years, residents had complained about garbage being indiscriminately dumped in the area, leading to foul odour, mosquito breeding, and an unhygienic environment. Responding to these concerns, the BBMP deployed its sanitation teams to remove heaps of waste, disinfect the surroundings, and restore the spot into a cleaner public space.

Officials informed that such black spot clearance drives are being taken up across the city with active community involvement. “Our aim is not only to clean these areas but also to prevent them from reappearing. Citizens must cooperate by practicing proper waste segregation and disposal,” said a senior BBMP officer.

Local residents have welcomed the initiative, praising the transformation. “This stretch was an eyesore for months. Now it looks much cleaner, and we hope people will not dump waste here again,” said Kavitha, a resident of Raheja Apartment. To ensure sustainability, the civic body is planning to install awareness boards, plant greenery, and engage resident welfare associations (RWAs) to monitor the spot regularly. BBMP has reiterated its commitment to replicate similar interventions across all wards, with the larger goal of making Bengaluru a healthier, garbage-free city.