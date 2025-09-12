Saturday, September 13, 2025
 PM Modi to visit Manipur today for the first time since the 2023 clashes

Modi will launch ₹8,500 crore projects, including ₹7,300 crore foundations from Churachandpur’s Peace Ground

Imphal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur today, his first trip to the state since the violent ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in 2023 that killed over 260 people and displaced thousands. The visit, seen as politically significant, comes amid opposition criticism over Modi’s absence during the crisis.

Officials said Modi will launch development projects worth around ₹8,500 crore. From Churachandpur’s Peace Ground, a Kuki-majority area, he will lay foundation stones for projects of ₹7,300 crore. Later, in Imphal, the Meitei-majority capital, he will inaugurate infrastructure works worth ₹1,200 crore.

Billboards in Imphal and Churachandpur highlight Modi’s programmes. Strict advisories were issued, banning items like bags, bottles, pens, and sharp objects at the event venues. Children under 12 and sick persons were also advised not to attend. Security has been tightened, with central and state forces deployed at Kangla Fort and Peace Ground. Patrolling teams and barricades have been set up to secure the routes.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba called Modi’s visit “a great fortune” for the people, saying no other prime minister had visited during such troubled times.

Kuki-Zo groups have welcomed Modi’s trip, describing it as historic and urging him to heal wounds and restore dignity. However, some opposed cultural programmes planned for the ceremony. A Meitei women’s group, Imagi Meira, urged Modi to ensure safety along highways and protect free movement.

