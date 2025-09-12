C. P. Radhakrishnan sworn in as India’s Vice-President

Some discontent arose over seating arrangements, as Opposition leaders were placed further back than expected—Kharge in the second row, others from smaller parties behind him

New Delhi

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in on Friday as the 15th Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with several senior leaders and dignitaries in attendance.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice-Presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hamid Ansari, and M. Venkaiah Naidu, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. This was also Dhankhar’s first public appearance since stepping down in July citing health issues. He was accompanied by his wife and interacted with colleagues during a tea gathering.

Some disquiet was noted over seating arrangements, with Opposition leaders reportedly placed in rows further back than expected. Kharge was in the second row, while leaders of smaller parties were seated even further behind.

After the event, Modi praised Radhakrishnan on social media, calling him a dedicated public servant committed to democratic values. Later, Radhakrishnan met with floor leaders of various parties. Several Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), skipped the meeting, citing short notice. During the interaction, Radhakrishnan assured members that he would work patiently and inclusively, stressing that the Opposition plays a vital role in parliamentary democracy.

Following his oath, he paid floral tributes at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, and Kisan Ghat before visiting Parliament House, where he planted a sapling. He was welcomed by Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other officials.

Radhakrishnan’s swearing-in marks the beginning of his tenure as Vice-President, where he has pledged to guide the Upper House with patience and inclusivity.