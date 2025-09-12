Democracy By Descent

Nearly Half of Women Lawmakers Are Dynasts: ADR

New Delhi

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has found that 21% of India’s current MPs, MLAs, and MLCs — 1,107 out of 5,204 — come from political families. This trend, known as dynastic politics, is most visible in the Lok Sabha, where 31% of members are dynasts.

The report also revealed a striking gender gap. Nearly 47% of women lawmakers have dynastic backgrounds, compared to just 18% of men. In states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand, over two-thirds of female legislators come from political families. ADR says this shows that while family networks help women enter politics, they also limit opportunities for first-time female politicians.

Among political parties, the Congress has the highest share of dynasts at 32%, followed by the BJP at 17%. Regional parties like the NCP, SP, YSR Congress, and TDP have dynastic rates between 34% and 42%. In contrast, parties like the CPI(M), AIADMK, and Trinamool Congress have lower dynastic presence, possibly due to stronger internal party structures or non-dynastic leadership.

Uttar Pradesh has the most dynastic lawmakers in numbers (141), while Andhra Pradesh leads in percentage (34%). Karnataka follows with 29%.

The report highlights that larger states with strong cadre-based parties, like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, show lower dynasticism. Smaller states like Jharkhand (28%) and Himachal Pradesh (27%) show higher levels.

Among women, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of dynastic leaders at 29, followed by Maharashtra (27), Bihar (25), and Andhra Pradesh (20).

ADR concluded that dynastic politics remains a powerful force in India, especially among women lawmakers, and that parties rooted in ideology or strong local structures are more likely to resist this trend.