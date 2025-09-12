Indian-origin motel manager brutally beheaded in Texas

Washington

A shocking act of violence has left the Indian community in Dallas shaken after 50-year-old motel manager Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally killed and beheaded with a machete. The incident took place at a motel where Nagamallaiah worked, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Authorities identified the attacker as Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, who has been charged with capital murder. According to police on Friday, Martinez decapitated the victim and placed his head in a dumpster before attempting to flee. He was quickly arrested and remains in Dallas County Jail. Court records reveal Martinez is an undocumented immigrant.

Reports suggest the violence began after a dispute over a broken washing machine. Nagamallaiah had reportedly asked Martinez not to use it, with instructions relayed through a woman translating for him. This angered Martinez, who then launched the horrific attack.

Disturbing video footage widely circulated online shows Martinez chasing the victim with a machete, continuing the assault until Nagamallaiah was fatally wounded. The victim’s wife and son tried desperately to intervene, begging the attacker to stop and attempting to shield Nagamallaiah. Despite their efforts, Martinez carried out the gruesome act. Witnesses said he even kicked the severed head into the motel parking lot before discarding it in a trash bin.

The brutal murder has sparked outrage and deep concern across Dallas. Many residents expressed fear and sorrow, calling for stronger measures to ensure community safety. Police have not revealed further details about the motive, but investigations are ongoing.