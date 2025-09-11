Friday, September 12, 2025
City

Parappana Agrahara Jail Warder Arrested for Supplying Narcotics to Inmates

A jail warder at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail has been arrested for allegedly supplying narcotic substances to inmates. The arrested warder has been identified as Kallappa H. Abachi. The arrest was made by the Parappana Agrahara Police, who also recovered 100 grams of hashish oil from him. Reports indicate that Kallappa, who was on night duty, had hidden the narcotic substance in his uniform pockets using cellotape.

Authorities are now investigating how Kallappa procured the drugs and the identities of the inmates to whom he allegedly supplied them. A former defence personnel, Kallappa joined the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services in 2008 and was posted at Parappana Agrahara prison only a few months ago. The incident came to light on September 7, when Kallappa was reporting for night duty. Security personnel from KSISF at the prison gates conducted a check and found tobacco and hashish oil concealed in his uniform pocket. He was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

The prison authorities have stated that strict measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future. The case has also raised concerns about vigilance and screening procedures for staff entering correctional facilities.

Police continue to probe the case to determine the full extent of the narcotics supply and whether any other jail staff or inmates were involved in the network.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

