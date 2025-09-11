Darshan Thoogudeepa Granted Limited Jail Walks Following Court Directive

Days after actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, informed a city court that he had not seen sunlight and was developing a fungal infection during his confinement, the court has permitted him 40-minute walks in the jail barracks where he is lodged.

As per the court’s directive, Darshan will be allowed two walks each day, one in the morning and another in the evening, each lasting 40 minutes, within the corridors of his barrack. During these periods, no other convict or undertrial will be allowed to use the corridor, although they can access it at other times. This arrangement ensures privacy and minimizes any potential risk while allowing the actor some relief from the confined space.

To maintain strict monitoring, jail authorities have made arrangements for CCTV recording of all activities near Darshan’s cell, including his daily walks. Additionally, all 15 staff members deployed in the barracks will be required to wear body cameras while performing their duties, as per official instructions.

Officials stated that the measures aim to balance the actor’s health and security requirements with standard jail protocols. Darshan’s plea had raised concerns about the adverse effects of prolonged confinement and limited exposure to natural light, prompting the court to intervene and allow a controlled routine.

This development has drawn attention to the importance of maintaining the health and well-being of inmates, even as strict security and monitoring measures are upheld. The actor’s limited access to outdoor walks is expected to provide some relief to his physical and mental health while ensuring proper jail discipline.