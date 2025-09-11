India unveils $680M Mauritius economic package

Mauritius key to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy: Vikram Misri

New Delhi

India on Thursday announced a Special Economic Package for Mauritius worth nearly USD 680 million (MUR 30 billion) during the state visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The package covers health, infrastructure, and maritime security projects to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the initiative includes development of the Port of Port Louis, support for surveillance of the Chagos Marine Protected Area, and blended financial assistance through grants and lines of credit. Key projects include the construction of the New Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, an AYUSH Centre of Excellence, a Veterinary School and Animal Hospital, and provision of helicopters, totaling around USD 215 million (MUR 9.8 billion).

Additional infrastructure projects, such as the new ATC tower at SSR International Airport, Motorway M4, Ring Road Phase II, and port equipment acquisition, will be undertaken through a grant-cum-LOC mechanism, costing USD 440 million (MUR 20.1 billion). India has also committed USD 25 million as budgetary support for ongoing initiatives.

During the visit, PM Modi and PM Ramgoolam signed seven MoUs covering space cooperation, oceanography, hydrography, power, education, and small development projects. Agreements include collaboration between IIT Madras and the University of Mauritius and a 17.5 MW Floating Solar PV project at Tamarind Falls.

PM Modi praised Mauritius’s progress on the Chagos Archipelago and reaffirmed India’s support under its Neighbourhood First policy. PM Ramgoolam thanked India for its development support, emphasizing shared values and a forward-looking partnership. His official visit runs from September 9 to 16.

