PM Modi to launch manuscript digitisation portal

Echoing the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Sanskrit the expression of India’s soul and an eternal source of timeless knowledge and urged everyone to preserve and promote the language in daily life.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Gyan Bharatam Portal on Friday during the international conference on India’s traditional knowledge, focusing on revitalising the country’s manuscript heritage. The three-day event, which began on Thursday, is themed Reclaiming India’s Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage and aims to place India’s rich manuscript tradition at the center of global scholarly dialogue.

The Gyan Bharatam Portal is a dedicated digital platform designed to accelerate the digitisation, preservation, and public access of manuscripts, enabling researchers and the public to explore India’s vast literary and cultural heritage. The conference has brought together scholars, technologists, conservationists, and policy experts to discuss strategies for manuscript conservation, digitisation technologies, metadata standards, legal frameworks, decipherment of ancient scripts, and cultural diplomacy. An exhibition of rare manuscripts and scholarly presentations is also part of the event.

Earlier, on World Sanskrit Day (August 9), PM Modi highlighted the importance of Sanskrit in preserving India’s ancient knowledge and culture. He noted that over the last decade, the government has taken several steps to revive and popularise the language, including setting up Central Sanskrit Universities, Sanskrit Learning Centres, providing grants to scholars, and launching the Gyan Bharatam Mission for manuscript digitisation, benefiting numerous students and researchers.

Through the Gyan Bharatam Portal and ongoing initiatives, India is combining tradition with technology to safeguard its manuscript heritage and ensure that centuries of knowledge remain accessible to future generations, both nationally and globally.