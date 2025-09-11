Kerala records sixth brain-eating infection death

Kerala infection toll

Kozhikode

Kerala reported its sixth death from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, on Thursday, September 11, at Kozhikode Medical College. The deceased, 47-year-old Shaji from Chelambra, Malappuram district, had been admitted on August 9 and passed away early Thursday morning after his condition worsened. Authorities are yet to determine how he contracted the infection, which is primarily caused by amoebae in contaminated water.

Currently, ten patients are being treated at Kozhikode Medical College for the infection. The state recently lost a 54-year-old woman from Vandoor, Malappuram, prompting health authorities to launch cleaning drives and chlorinate wells and ponds in northern districts following frequent brain fever cases since July.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis occurs through two main types: Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), caused by Naegleria fowleri, directly attacking brain cells, and Granulomatous Amoebic Encephalitis (GAE), caused by amoebae like Acanthamoeba and Balamuthia mandrillaris, which enter through the nose or skin wounds and travel to the brain.

Kozhikode Medical College is procuring specialised medicines from abroad, though treatment remains complicated for patients with other health conditions. Kerala saw a success recently when a 17-year-old boy recovered from a dual infection of amoeba and fungus—an unprecedented global case.

Health Minister Veena George emphasised early detection and treatment as key reasons for Kerala’s lower mortality rate of around 20%, compared to the usual 98% for Naegleria fowleri infections. She reassured the public that there is no need for alarm, as all encephalitis cases are tested for amoebic infection to ensure timely care.