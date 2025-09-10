Minister Orders Probe into Crop Insurance Scam

Minister Shivanand Patil assured that a proper inquiry will be initiated. Regarding the sale of substandard seeds.

Haveri

Shivanand Patil, Minister for Textiles and Sugarcane development, Director of Sugar, Agriculture Marketing, and district in-charge, directed officials, including the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, to investigate a crop insurance scam alleged to have occurred in Haveri district.

At a KDP meeting the minister addressed the prevalent issue of crop insurance after MLAs raised the matter. MLA Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan alleged that crop insurance compensation was received by utilising RTCs for more than 500 acres in Savanur taluk. He stated that these individuals do not own 500 acres of farmland. Without support from the officers of the department of agriculture and the insurance company, it is not possible to transfer money to unauthorised persons. A proper inquiry should be conducted and legal action initiated against those behind this scam, he demanded.

Hangal MLA Srinivas Mane joined the discussion. Many farmers missed the compensation, while fake beneficiaries are getting benefits, he charged, adding that the inquiry should be conducted by officers from other departments.

They replied that the documentation was still under review. The minister, upset, questioned why action should not be taken against them for not filing charges within the 90-day rule. He then instructed that shops confirmed to have sold substandard seeds be closed immediately and that state-level vigilance officers be called to discuss and ensure punishment for those selling substandard seeds.

The Minister emphasised that all potholes which appeared due to rain should be filled between November and January. When questioned about the funds allocated and the projects initiated, the minister expressed anger at the delay in response from the PWD Executive Engineer, threatening strict action if the potholes were not properly filled.