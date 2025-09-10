Wednesday, September 10, 2025
State

20 People Admitted to Hospital with Vomiting and Diarrhea

Over 30 people in Gudisagara village fall ill from contaminated lake water; authorities provide treatment.


Dharwad

In Gudisagara village of the taluk, over 30 people fell ill after consuming water from the village lake. Locals allege that the lake’s water is contaminated due to poor maintenance and negligence by the local gram panchayat. The situation reportedly worsened when the panchayat, while filling the lake with water from the Malaprabha canal in the past, failed to drain the already polluted water and simply added fresh water on top.

Tahsildar Sudhir Sahukar visited the hospital to check on the well-being of the patients. Following villagers’ complaints about the polluted lake water, ASHA workers have been instructed to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns, warning residents not to drink the water. Tanker water has been supplied to the village since Wednesday. The Tahsildar stated that after receiving reports from the concerned authorities, further action will be taken according to superior instructions.

District Health Officer Dr. S.M. Honakeri said that 20 people are currently undergoing treatment. They had been suffering from fever for the past two days, and have now developed vomiting and diarrhea. He assured that anyone returning to the hospital will receive the necessary care from staff and medical officers. Taluk Hospital doctor Dr. P. Ajeya added that villagers affected by contaminated water are expected to recover within two days.

