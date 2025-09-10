CPM Demands Police Custody of the Accused in Fraud Case

Action Against Culprits

Vijayanagara

The CPM has demanded strict action in the multi-crore fraud involving women’s cooperative societies. The party urged that the bail granted to Priyanka Jain, President of Priyanka Mahila Pattina Sahakari Sangha, be cancelled and that she be placed in police custody. They also sought an FIR against the President of Sri Tayamma Mahila Shakti Sangha, allegedly behind the scam.

At a press conference, CPM state secretary board member U. Basavaraj said over 300 women have been cheated of crores of rupees and called for a separate FIR after considering the complainants’ statements, as per the Supreme Court’s directions. The party accused Priyanka Jain of threatening and misleading victims and demanded legal and life protection for complainants as well as a special investigation team to trace the missing funds.

Basavaraj alleged political pressure is hampering investigations. Victims Padma, Vani, Megha and Chaitra stated they lent lakhs to Priyanka Pattina Sangha on the recommendation of Kavita Ishwar Singh, Tayamma Sanstha’s president, and were cheated. They said police have refused to register cases against Kavita Singh and demanded justice. CPM leaders R. Bhaskara Reddy, A. Karunanidhi, Maradi Jambaiah Nayak, Edigara Manjunath and V. Swamy were also present.