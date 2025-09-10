Pradeep Eshwar Warns Against Pro-Pak Supporters, Demands Strict Action

Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar has issued a stern warning that individuals publicly declaring support for Pakistan will not be granted bail, emphasizing that strict legal provisions should be enforced against them. Speaking in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Eshwar said that anyone making pro-Pakistan statements should face stringent consequences and be detained under appropriate sections of the law.

The warning comes after a video circulated from Bhadravati showing people allegedly making declarations in favor of Pakistan, sparking widespread controversy. The police have already registered a suo motu complaint regarding the incident. Eshwar questioned what action the government could take if such statements went unchecked, highlighting the need for immediate legal measures.

Appealing to the Home Minister, he stated that he does not condone the use of any inflammatory language but stressed that supporting an enemy nation is unacceptable. He urged that laws be amended or applied to ensure such individuals remain in custody and cannot secure bail.

Eshwar also criticized certain political reactions, pointing out that attempts to justify such behavior or incite unrest, like stone-throwing incidents in Mandya and Maddur, must be addressed firmly. While he condemned violent acts, he highlighted the seriousness of publicly supporting an enemy nation and called for decisive government action to prevent such incidents, maintain public order, and safeguard national integrity.

The MLA’s statement has intensified the debate on national security and legal accountability, prompting both political and public attention to the handling of such sensitive matters.