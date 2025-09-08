Partnerships in Progress

Iowa Governor meets Jaishankar on trade mission

New Delhi

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Monday to discuss ways to further strengthen India-US economic and trade ties. The meeting came as part of an eight-day trade mission to India led by Reynolds, aimed at exploring new opportunities in business and agriculture.

“Met Governor Iowa @KimReynoldsIA in New Delhi today. Discussed India-US economic ties and its potential,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Reynolds is accompanied by a delegation including Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and several agricultural and business leaders. According to a statement from Reynolds’ office, this visit builds on her 2024 trip to India, which initiated key business relationships.

“Our visit last year opened important conversations on investments in Iowa and access for our agricultural products. This mission will strengthen those ties and create new ones,” Reynolds said.

In Delhi, Reynolds and Secretary Naig were scheduled to speak at DialogueNEXT, a symposium organised by the World Food Prize Foundation. The delegation is also set to attend a business panel hosted by the Sehgal Foundation, sign a partner state agreement with Maharashtra, and engage in discussions with the US-India Business Council, US Soybean Export Council, and US Grains Council.

Reynolds will also meet with senior Indian officials, along with representatives from the US Embassy and US Consulate in Mumbai. Officials said the mission highlights Iowa’s interest in boosting agricultural exports and investment ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.