Eight Injured, 20 Detained in Maddur Ganesha Procession Clashes

Clashes erupted in Maddur, Karnataka, during a Ganesha idol procession, leaving eight injured and prompting a curfew.

Maddur

Eight people were injured and at least 20 detained following clashes in Maddur town, Mandya district, Karnataka, during a Ganesha idol immersion procession on Sunday night. The Mandya police said the unrest began when stones were allegedly thrown at the procession by a group from Siddhartha Nagar 5th Cross, prompting retaliatory attacks by another group targeting a nearby mosque. The confrontation quickly escalated into clashes between the two communities.

A curfew was immediately imposed in Maddur to prevent further violence, with additional police forces deployed across the town as a precaution. The injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital, and authorities say the situation is under control.

Police officials explained that tensions flared around 8 pm near a mosque in Ram Rahim Nagar. Crowds from both communities gathered at the site, and activists associated with the BJP, RSS, and Bajrang Dal joined the confrontation, making it difficult for law enforcement to restore order. The situation further escalated when members of the Ganesha Visarjana Samiti staged protests outside another mosque, demanding justice for the initial stone-pelting incident.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi rushed to the scene to assess the situation and coordinated law enforcement efforts. Police engaged with religious leaders from both communities to ease tensions and prevent further clashes.

On Monday, Hindutva organizations held demonstrations in Maddur town, demanding strict action against those responsible for the stone-pelting. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that peace is maintained while investigations into the clashes proceed.

Police Register FIRs, Arrest 21

Baladandi confirmed that two FIRs have been registered and 21 people arrested regarding the case. SP stated that a detailed investigation is ongoing, and additional suspects are expected to be taken into custody as authorities work to identify all those involved.

Call for Bandh

Maddur town in Mandya will observe a self-imposed bandh tomorrow, called by Hindu leaders protesting stone-pelting during the Ganesha immersion procession. Authorities plan a collective procession and immersion of all Ganesh idols in the town. Police forces from multiple districts, including over 1,500 personnel, have been deployed for security.

Political Reactions

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said the crowd had formed despite police warnings. So far, 21 people have been arrested, and anyone responsible, whether Hindu or Muslim, will face action. He defended the police, saying they acted within the law. District in-charge Chaluvarayaswamy will visit the site and submit a report. Siddaramaiah also criticized BJP and JDS, alleging they were inciting unrest for political gains.



Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayana criticized police for using baton charges against Hindus protesting recent stone-pelting incidents during a Ganesha procession. Speaking to the media, he urged law enforcement to show firmness against those who threw stones instead of targeting peaceful demonstrators. Ashwath Narayana also called for mutual respect among communities, emphasizing that all religious celebrations in India, including Ganeshotsav, should be respected. He urged officials to act responsibly and leave behind partisan or arrogant statements.