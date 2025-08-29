Traffic Safety Drive

Police educate public on importance of road safety

In an effort to promote safe and responsible driving, the local traffic police organized a traffic awareness drive at Kalkere Junction. The campaign aimed to educate motorists and pedestrians about the importance of following traffic rules and the potential risks and consequences of violations.

During the drive, police officers interacted with the public, highlighting key aspects of road safety, including adherence to speed limits, wearing helmets and seat belts, avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, and respecting pedestrian crossings. They also emphasized how negligence and rule violations often lead to serious accidents and traffic congestion.

Residents and commuters appreciated the initiative, noting that such awareness programs help in creating a sense of shared responsibility among road users. Authorities stressed that following traffic norms not only ensures the safety of individuals but also contributes to the smooth flow of traffic, especially during peak hours. Officials further encouraged citizens to report reckless driving and unsafe road conditions to the traffic helpline, assuring quick response and action. The campaign is part of the traffic department’s larger mission to reduce road accidents and enhance commuter safety across Bengaluru.