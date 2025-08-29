Chikkaballapur to launch household data survey

CH NEWS

Chikkaballapur

The district administration of Chikkaballapur is set to conduct a comprehensive social and educational survey on September 22, aimed at gathering accurate information to guide welfare and development initiatives. Deputy Commissioner P.N. Ravindra directed officials in a review meeting to ensure thorough preparations for the large-scale exercise, which will cover every household in the district.

The meeting held at the DC’s office, focused on finalizing operational strategies and assigning responsibilities to ensure smooth execution. Officials emphasized that the survey will collect critical data on the social, economic, and educational status of residents, providing a foundation for evidence-based planning and targeted schemes.

As part of the arrangements, one enumerator will be appointed for every 150 households, while one supervisor will oversee 20 enumerators. Teachers and other government employees will be deployed for survey duties, with specialized training sessions scheduled to equip enumerators and supervisors with the skills required for accurate data collection.

To ensure systematic coverage, a sticker-tagging campaign has already begun, marking surveyed households by September 5. Authorities have urged residents not to remove or damage these stickers, as they are vital for monitoring survey progress.

Deputy Commissioner Ravindra also instructed officials to appoint nodal officers in both urban and rural areas to resolve challenges during the survey. He stressed the need for careful planning, inter-departmental coordination, and active community participation to ensure success.

Senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Bhaskar, officers from the planning and urban development departments, and tahsildars, attended the review meeting.