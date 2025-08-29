Traffic restrictions announced for K.G. Halli and Pulakeshinagar areas

Police issue diversions, advice commuters to use alternative routes during Ganesha immersion procession.

The city traffic police have announced significant traffic diversions in K.G. Halli and Pulakeshinagar limits on August 31, 2025, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Ganesha idol immersion procession. The restrictions will be in effect from 10:00 AM on Sunday until 4:00 AM on Monday.

The procession will begin at Nagawara-Tannery Road and proceed through Pottery Junction, Clarence Railway Over Bridge, Mosque Junction, Lazar Road, and Sindhi Colony Junction, before making a U-turn near MEG Gate and concluding at Halasuru Lake Kalyani. According to the advisory, movement of all vehicles will be restricted on key stretches, including Nagawara Main Road, Tannery Road, Davis Road, Clark Road, Armstrong Road, and Hall Road. Traffic from Lazar Road, Pottery Road, and Mask Junction towards Sindhi Colony Junction and Buddavihar Road will also be curtailed. Additionally, two-way traffic on Assey Road will be changed to one-way from Sindhi Colony Junction towards War Memorial Junction.

To ease congestion, the police have suggested alternative routes. Vehicles from Thanisandra Main Road heading towards Pulakeshinagar and Shivajinagar can divert through Nagawara Junction, Hennur Junction, HBR 80 Feet Road, Siddappa Reddy Junction, Ayodhya Junction, Lingarajapura Flyover, HM Road, and Davis Road. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid delays. Police officials have urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic management arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe immersion procession.