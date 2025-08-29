Friday, August 29, 2025
Shivakumar lays foundation for development projects

Government Leaders Emphasize Balanced Growth and Civic Improvements in Magadi Region

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of development works undertaken by various government departments in Magadi town, located in Bengaluru South district. The event marked the beginning of several infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving civic amenities and boosting regional growth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shivakumar stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring balanced development across both urban and rural areas. He noted that projects being launched under different departments will focus on enhancing connectivity, public infrastructure, and essential services for local residents. “Our aim is to bring visible change in people’s lives through timely and effective implementation of development works,” he said.

The event witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders, Including Ministers Ramalinga Reddy and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Guarantee Committee State President H.M. Revanna, and MLAs H.C. Balakrishna and Nelamangala Srinivas. Also present were MLC S. Ravi, former MLA Raju, KUWJ Taluk President Ramu, Magadi Municipality President Ramya Narasimhamurthy, and senior leaders Ashok Tamamaji among others.

The presence of senior political representatives highlighted the significance the government attaches to developmental initiatives in the region. Residents of Magadi expressed optimism that the projects would address long-standing civic issues and improve quality of life.

Officials stated that the works inaugurated and initiated on this occasion fall under multiple government departments, ensuring a comprehensive approach to development in the constituency. With the foundation stone laid, authorities expect work to begin at the earliest, reinforcing the government’s promise of delivering infrastructure upgrades in a time-bound manner.

