Never Said I or Someone Should Retire: Mohan Bhagwat’s U-turn on 75-Limit Remark

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has denied claims that he advocated a retirement age of 75 for leaders, saying that Sangh volunteers must continue their duties regardless of age.

New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has clarified that there is no rule within the organisation requiring leaders to step down at 75, backtracking from his earlier remarks suggesting otherwise.

Addressing a press conference marking the RSS’s centenary celebrations, Bhagwat asserted, “In Sangh, we are all volunteers. We do what we are asked to do, irrespective of age. I never said I would retire or that someone else should retire.”

Explaining further, he said that even if a person is 80, if the Sangh asks him to run a shakha, he must do so. “We cannot cite age as a reason to refuse any responsibility,” Bhagwat added.

The clarification comes amid growing attention as both Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi turn 75 in September 2025. His July remark had triggered speculation, as he had then referred to late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingley’s observation that when one reaches 75, it is time to step aside and allow younger generations to take responsibility.

Bhagwat, however, dismissed suggestions that this comment was directed at himself or others in leadership positions. He insisted that the Sangh’s ethos is rooted in service, not personal choice.

His U-turn comes against the backdrop of political debates over age and leadership succession, particularly within the BJP, where several senior leaders were earlier sidelined after turning 75.

By clarifying his position, Bhagwat appears to have sought to end speculation, reiterating that in the RSS, duty does not come with an expiry date.