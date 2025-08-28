Heavy evening rain disrupts Bengaluru traffic

The city once again witnessed heavy evening showers on Thursday, causing widespread traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters across several key junctions. Starting around 4:30 PM, the downpour lashed various central and southern parts of the city, leaving motorists and pedestrians struggling to navigate through waterlogged roads. Reports confirmed that areas such as Shantinagar, Koramangala, Richmond Circle, Corporation, and Majestic bore the brunt of the intense showers. Iconic landmarks and busy corridors including Vidhana Soudha, K.R. Circle, Corporation Circle, Town Hall, K.R. Market, Hudson Circle, Bellary Road, Shivananda Circle, Guttahalli, Cubbon Park, and Mysore Bank Circle also recorded significant rainfall within a short span of time.

The sudden burst of rain led to long traffic snarls, especially during the peak evening rush hour. Motorists found themselves stranded in bumper-to-bumper traffic, while pedestrians struggled to find shelter from the heavy showers. Several low-lying areas reported minor waterlogging, further slowing the already choked traffic flow.

Authorities advised commuters to exercise caution while navigating slippery roads and congested junctions. Though no major flooding or damage was reported, the recurring pattern of evening rains has highlighted the city’s fragile drainage and traffic management systems. For many residents, the rain provided temporary relief from the heat and humidity, but for commuters it turned into yet another test of patience. With the monsoon still active, Bengaluru’s civic agencies are expected to remain on alert to handle any escalation of waterlogging or traffic chaos in the coming days.