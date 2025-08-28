BBMP threatens license cancellations over smoking

City’s nightlife industry braces for disruption as BBMP launches strict inspections

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a stern warning to hotels, pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants across the city, stating that their licences will be cancelled if they fail to comply with smoking zone regulations. According to BBMP officials, all such establishments are required to provide designated smoking zones as per government guidelines. Failure to do so not only violates rules but also invites strict action, including legal cases and cancellation of trade licences.

Two weeks ago, BBMP had issued notices to over 300 establishments across Bengaluru, warning them about the lack of proper smoking zones. Despite the notices, many outlets have failed to implement the required changes. BBMP has now decided to initiate inspections from next week to review compliance. “If businesses continue to ignore notices, their licences will be revoked without further warning,” a BBMP official stated. The move aims to safeguard public health, particularly in enclosed spaces where passive smoking poses a serious risk.

The civic body’s latest action has sent shockwaves across Bengaluru’s nightlife industry, as pubs, clubs, and restaurants rely heavily on weekend crowds. Owners fear strict enforcement could disrupt operations, but officials insist that public health and law compliance must take priority. With inspections scheduled, the BBMP has made it clear: no smoking zone, no licence.