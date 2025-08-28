A23 Court Challenge

A23 challenges online money gaming ban

Online gaming company A23 Rummy Gaming has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the Union government’s newly enacted law banning all forms of online money-based games. The petition, filed on Thursday, marks the first legal challenge against the law after it received presidential assent from President Droupadi Murmu earlier this month. Senior advocates C. Aryama Sundaram and Dhyan Chinappa mentioned the matter before the High Court on Wednesday, seeking an urgent hearing. The petition is scheduled to be heard on August 30.

The law, which prohibits real-money online gaming across India, has already forced several popular platforms such as Dream11, My11Circle, WinZO, Zupee, and PokerBaazi to suspend their money-based offerings. Industry leaders have expressed concerns that the sweeping ban could cripple the fast-growing online gaming sector, which has millions of active users. A23, a platform known for offering online rummy and poker, argued In its petition that the legislation unfairly criminalizes skill-based online games. According to the company, classifying games of skill as gambling not only violates the right to carry out legitimate business but also threatens the survival of several companies overnight.

The petition further contends that”the law’s blanket ban fails to distinguish between games of skill and games of chance, thereby endangering the future of an industry that contributes significantly to employment and digital growth.

The outcome of this case is likely to have far-reaching consequences, setting the stage for a broader legal battle over the scope of online gaming regulations in India.