Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeIndiaPM Modi may hold SCO Summit meetings
India

PM Modi may hold SCO Summit meetings

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
175

MEA Secretary emphasized SCO’s priorities and India’s active engagement

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tianjin, China, to participate in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. The summit is scheduled for August 31 and September 1, with a welcome banquet on the evening of August 31. On the sidelines, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders.

Speaking ahead of PM Modi’s visits to Japan and China, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal highlighted that the SCO focuses on combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism, while also promoting cooperation in trade, connectivity, youth empowerment, innovation, digital inclusion, traditional medicine, and cultural heritage. He noted India’s active participation in past SCO summits, including Chengdao (2018), Bishkek (2019), Moscow and Dushanbe (2020-2021, virtual), Tashkent (2022), and New Delhi (2023, virtual).

During India’s 2023 SCO presidency, initiatives such as the SECURE SCO theme—covering security, economy, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty, and environment—were advanced. Varanasi was named the first-ever SCO cultural and tourism capital, and India chaired the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in 2021-2022. In recent months, Indian officials, including NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, actively participated in SCO ministerial and senior-level meetings.

The SCO, comprising 10 member states including India, China, Russia, and Pakistan, uses various mechanisms to boost regional cooperation. During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India on August 18-19, he delivered President Xi’s invitation to PM Modi. The Prime Minister expressed support for China’s SCO presidency and emphasized that strong India-China ties contribute to regional and global peace and stability.

Previous article
PKL has given me everything, UP Yoddhas feels like family
Next article
Congress claims BJP spent ₹100 crore to block quota
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.