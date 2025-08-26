Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeSportsPKL has given me everything, UP Yoddhas feels like family
Sports

PKL has given me everything, UP Yoddhas feels like family

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
78

Lucknow

For the last six seasons, star raider Surender Gill has become synonymous with UP Yoddhas. When he reflects on his journey, a striking emotion stands out – Pro Kabaddi League has given me everything. All the fame and money have been the by-product of PKL, he says with gratitude. Everything I have earned in my life has come because of this league. But above all, it gave me UP Yoddhas, a team that feels like family. That bond with the Yoddhas is what fuels him today. Gill has lived the heartbreak of last season’s semi-final exit, a match he says was decided by one raid. But instead of looking back, he looks forward. There is no single mistake to blame. We know margins are thin, but our goal this year is clear, take that extra step and make sure Yoddhas cross the line, Gill declares.

What sets the Yoddhas apart, Gill insists, is their culture. The league runs for two months. You can’t win every game, but the positivity in our camp never changes. That’s because of the coaches and management.

He adds a telling contrast, In other teams, if you get injured, you are sometimes compelled to play. In UP Yoddhas, that will never happen. They put players’ well-being first, always.

The team reflects the spirit of the state of Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddhas represent the grit, the relentless and the discipline of UP. Every player brings with him a story, which spans from small-town struggles to kabaddi stardom. For Gill, his bond with the team as well as the ownership is personal. He praises how GMR Sports promotes kabaddi with grassroots programs and data-driven strategies.

Previous article
SLI will build awareness, talent and new fan base for shooting: Heena Sidhu
Next article
PM Modi may hold SCO Summit meetings
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.