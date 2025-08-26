PKL has given me everything, UP Yoddhas feels like family

Lucknow

For the last six seasons, star raider Surender Gill has become synonymous with UP Yoddhas. When he reflects on his journey, a striking emotion stands out – Pro Kabaddi League has given me everything. All the fame and money have been the by-product of PKL, he says with gratitude. Everything I have earned in my life has come because of this league. But above all, it gave me UP Yoddhas, a team that feels like family. That bond with the Yoddhas is what fuels him today. Gill has lived the heartbreak of last season’s semi-final exit, a match he says was decided by one raid. But instead of looking back, he looks forward. There is no single mistake to blame. We know margins are thin, but our goal this year is clear, take that extra step and make sure Yoddhas cross the line, Gill declares.

What sets the Yoddhas apart, Gill insists, is their culture. The league runs for two months. You can’t win every game, but the positivity in our camp never changes. That’s because of the coaches and management.

He adds a telling contrast, In other teams, if you get injured, you are sometimes compelled to play. In UP Yoddhas, that will never happen. They put players’ well-being first, always.

The team reflects the spirit of the state of Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddhas represent the grit, the relentless and the discipline of UP. Every player brings with him a story, which spans from small-town struggles to kabaddi stardom. For Gill, his bond with the team as well as the ownership is personal. He praises how GMR Sports promotes kabaddi with grassroots programs and data-driven strategies.