SLI will build awareness, talent and new fan base for shooting: Heena Sidhu

New Delhi

Former world No. 1 pistol shooter Heena Sidhu has expressed her delight at the Shooting League of India (SLI), saying it will not only elevate the profile of the sport in India but also provide young shooters with a valuable platform to showcase their talent.

The inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India has been allocated a window by ISSF between November 20 and December 2. The tournament will take place at Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. Finally, we are going to get what we deserve. So many sports have started their leagues, I felt it was time for shooting to enter this space, Heena said.

Talking about the technical side of the sport, Heena explained, The biggest challenge in shooting is that it’s all about micro-movements, which spectators can’t always see. From the outside, it may look like shooters are just standing still, but in reality, there’s constant movement – especially under pressure.

With tools like SCATT, body sensors or cameras, we can showcase these details and help fans understand how a 9 or 10 is the result of preparation and movement. That kind of education will make the sport far more engaging.

She added, SCATT uses laser technology to track the pistol’s path – from the 8th ring to the 9th and finally into the 10th. Under stress, the increased movement becomes visible and can even be linked to heart rate or brain activity. It’s a great way to show fans what’s really happening inside the shooter. The league will include mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3p), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet) categories.