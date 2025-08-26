Telugu Titans aim for glory in PKL 12

Visakhapatnam

Telugu Titans are gearing up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with renewed ambition and a well-balanced squad under the guidance of head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda. After narrowly missing the playoffs in Season 11, finishing seventh with 66 points from 22 matches, the Hyderabad-based franchise is determined to turn its fortunes around. Adding to the excitement, PKL Season 12 kicks off in Vizag, the Titans’ second home, where they enjoy the backing of some of the most passionate and vocal fans in the league. The home advantage could provide a crucial early momentum boost as they look to start strong and lay down a marker.

The Titans’ management demonstrated strategic consistency by retaining the core squad and making wise investments during the PKL Season 12 Player Auction, spending Rs 4.531 crore to bring in fresh talent. Their decisions reflect a clear intent to challenge for their maiden PKL title in the upcoming campaign.

The Titans’ primary strength lies in the depth and versatility of their squad. With a mix of experienced stars and promising youngsters, Telugu Titans boast formidable options in both raiding and defensive departments.

One of the smartest moves was using the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain Vijay Malik for Rs 51.50 lakh. The dynamic all-rounder was exceptional last season, racking up 172 raid points and 11 tackle points, often leading the charge in crunch moments.

The acquisition of Bharat Hooda for Rs 81 lakh brings a proven raiding pedigree to the squad. While his recent form has dipped, Bharat still remains a vital component with 599 career raid points. Alongside Bharat and Vijay, Jai Bhagwan – a highly-rated young raider – adds flair and unpredictability.