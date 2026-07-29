Sanjana exits Commonwealth Games after snatch failure

GLASGOW

Indian weightlifter Sanjana suffered an early exit from the women’s 77kg competition at the Commonwealth Games after failing to complete any of her three snatch attempts on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old athlete, who was considered a medal hopeful before the event, could not lift the opening weight of 94kg despite three efforts. As a result, she was eliminated before reaching the clean and jerk stage, where she had expected to perform strongly.

Sanjana’s unexpected exit became India’s second consecutive Did Not Finish result in weightlifting at the Games. Earlier, Nirupama Devi also failed to complete her competition in the women’s 63kg category after missing all three clean and jerk attempts despite successfully lifting 93kg in the snatch round. The setback was a disappointing moment for the Indian weightlifting team, which entered the competition with high expectations. However, athletes and officials will look to recover quickly and focus on upcoming events. Sanjana’s experience at the Games will provide valuable lessons as she continues her journey in international weightlifting competitions.