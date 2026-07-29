RCB leads IPL’s most valuable franchise rankings

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru became IPL’s most valuable team in 2026 with USD 312 million brand value, followed by Mumbai Indians

Bengaluru

The Indian Premier League’s business value has crossed the USD 20.6 billion for the first time, according to a new valuation report.

The report stated that the league’s enterprise value increased by 11.4% while its standalone brand value reached USD 4.3 billion.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru topped the franchise rankings with a brand value of USD 312 million, becoming the most valuable IPL team in 2026. Mumbai Indians followed with USD 264 million, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings secured the third and fourth positions respectively.

The report highlighted that RCB’s growth was supported by strong fan engagement, digital popularity and recent ownership changes. The IPL also recorded major audience growth, reaching over one billion screens during the 2026 season. Digital viewing continued to expand, changing how fans follow the tournament.

Other teams also showed improvement in their commercial value. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans recorded positive growth, while Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants saw slower progress. The league’s rising financial strength has attracted more investors and increased confidence in cricket as a global sports business.

The latest valuation report shows that IPL franchises are no longer viewed only as cricket teams but as major entertainment brands. With growing audiences, strong sponsorships and global interest, the league is expected to continue expanding its influence and commercial success in the coming years. Officials and investors believe the tournament’s future remains promising as new opportunities emerge across markets worldwide while teams focus on building stronger brands and deeper connections with fans through innovative strategies in cricket.