Assam Land Bill to protect centuries-old Vaishnavite satras: CM

Blurb: Assam introduced a new land bill establishing a 5-km buffer zone around ancient Vaishnavite satras to protect cultural heritage.

GUWAHATI

The Assam government is taking bold steps to secure its rich cultural heritage. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly defended a new land bill in the assembly. The legislation aims to protect ancient Vaishnavite satras by stopping outsiders from buying land nearby.

Lawmakers introduced a five-kilometre buffer zone around famous heritage sites like Majuli, Batadrava, and Barpeta Satra. Only local residents can buy property inside these protected areas. The Chief Minister explained that shifting populations over the decades changed the identity of these sacred locations.

Sarma noted that if officials had passed this law fifty years ago, much more land would remain safe. He pointed out that several new religious structures appeared near the historic Barpeta Satra over time, worrying locals about losing their traditions.

The state leader made it clear that the rule targets no specific community. Instead, authorities want to ensure that remaining ancient institutions survive for future generations. The rules apply only to select historic sites older than 250 years rather than the whole state.

Under the new terms, buyers must prove their family lived locally for at least three generations. The government also plans to clear illegal encroachers from these zones. Sarma asked all opposition members to support the bill together, showing a unified promise to guard local history. The assembly aims to preserve the true legacy of Assam.