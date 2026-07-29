Millions enjoy free power under PM Surya Ghar

Blurb: Over 19 lakh families across India enjoy zero electricity bills thanks to the PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar program, driving massive green energy savings.

NEW DELHI

Think about opening your monthly electricity bill and seeing a total of zero dollars to pay. For nearly 19 lakh families across the nation, this dream has finally become a reality.

Recent government data shared in Parliament shows that huge numbers of households are no longer paying for electricity. This amazing change is happening thanks to the popular PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana rooftop solar program. Local power companies confirmed that families who installed these special solar panels are generating enough power on their own to completely wipe out their monthly utility costs.

Maharashtra leads all other states with over four lakh families enjoying completely free electricity. Other regions like Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also seeing massive savings for everyday citizens. Officials report that more than forty lakh rooftop systems are already up and running, helping nearly forty-eight lakh homes cut down their household expenses.

Getting these solar panels installed used to take a long time, but the process is moving much faster now. While reaching the first one lakh homes took several months when the project first started, the nation now hits that exact same milestone in just one week.

To help reach the grand goal of powering one crore homes by next year, the government made the rules much simpler. Families can now get easy loans without putting up collateral, and approvals happen a lot quicker than before. Officials are also running special awareness campaigns and working closely with local power providers to make sure every neighborhood can join in.

For countless families, trading standard power for clean rooftop energy has taken a massive financial weight off their shoulders, proving that green energy can also bring instant relief to ordinary households.