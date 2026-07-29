Assam dairy brand enters international market

Intro: Assam achieved a proud milestone by exporting its very first international dairy shipment of ice cream to neighboring Bhutan from Guwahati.

NEW DELHI

Assam has achieved a proud milestone by sending its very first international dairy shipment abroad. The state successfully exported over five thousand litres of popular ice cream to neighboring Bhutan. The Chief Minister officially flagged off this historic consignment from Guwahati, marking a major step forward for local dairy producers looking to expand beyond national borders.

The tasty treats come from a well-known local milk producers’ cooperative and are marketed under a trusted regional brand. The initial export includes a wide variety of items such as small cups, family packs, cones, and large gallon containers. These products will soon reach store shelves and buyers in major towns like Thimphu, Paro, and Phuentsholing.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called this achievement a sweet milestone for the country. Experts note that export promotion agencies played a key role by helping with necessary paperwork and safety rules. This support ensures smooth transport and helps local farmers meet strict global quality standards easily.

Geographical closeness gives Assam a natural advantage in trading with its neighbor. Officials plan to send more dairy goods with longer shelf lives in the future as demand grows. This expanding market access will create fresh job opportunities and boost earnings for thousands of dairy farmers across the northeast region.

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Details and future growth plans