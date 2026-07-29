Wednesday, July 29, 2026
HomeIndiaArmy chief reviews Eastern Theatre security
India

Army chief reviews Eastern Theatre security

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
119

IMPHAL

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth finished a two-day visit to review security across the Eastern Theatre. During his trip, he checked operational readiness, vigilance, and local flood relief efforts in Manipur. The Army Chief praised troops for their dedication under tough conditions. He also attended the Durand Cup opening ceremony in Imphal to promote youth sports and unity. Officials stated the visit highlights the army’s strong commitment to maintaining peace, supporting civil authorities, and ensuring regional stability throughout the Northeast.

Previous article
New Arab-Jewish party shakes up Israel vote
Next article
Assam dairy brand enters international market
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.