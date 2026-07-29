Army chief reviews Eastern Theatre security

IMPHAL

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth finished a two-day visit to review security across the Eastern Theatre. During his trip, he checked operational readiness, vigilance, and local flood relief efforts in Manipur. The Army Chief praised troops for their dedication under tough conditions. He also attended the Durand Cup opening ceremony in Imphal to promote youth sports and unity. Officials stated the visit highlights the army’s strong commitment to maintaining peace, supporting civil authorities, and ensuring regional stability throughout the Northeast.